Clean drug supply will save lives

Dear Prime Minister Trudeau:

I was deeply disappointed by your response to the CBC Vancouver interviewer who asked you recently if you would help ensure that citizens addicted to opioids had access to clean drugs. Instead of agreeing to step up, join the rescue team and cast those in danger of ‘drowning’ a life-line, you demurred, saying that a clean supply was not a ‘silver bullet’ and that so much more was necessary.

I beg to differ. A clean supply will prevent deaths which is what was being advocated. Getting the ‘drowning’ ashore through health care etc. comes next.

Gregg Shoop

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen