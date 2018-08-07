City of Duncan ignoring its own bylaws

What is the point of the City of Duncan bylaws?

Bylaw number 2098 pertains to panhandling. Panhandling is allowed under the bylaw but must follow the rules of the bylaw. Presently panhandlers outside city banks and on the highway intersections are breaking the bylaw rules. Our bylaw officers just ignore these panhandlers, breaking the bylaw rules.

Bylaw number 3055 pertains to boulevard maintenance. Included in this bylaw is that property owners must clean the weeds that are growing by sidewalks on the street, in front of their homes. Weeds on St. Julian street are now growing eight inches in height. Our officers just ignore the bylaw.

Bylaw 3101 pertains to street and parking bylaws. Parking signs on Festubert and St. Julian streets have signs that say two hours free parking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturdays, excluding Sundays and holidays. The sign is bogus, as the officers do not check the parking on Festubert and St. Julian streets on Saturdays. Park all day if you want. Nobody cares.

Bylaw number 3061 is a bylaw that works. It is the bylaw that covers pay increments for the mayor and city council. City of Duncan are looking now at giving the mayor and council pay raises. The mayor and council have three important agendas that they make sure they stay on top of. That is giving themselves pay raises, making sure that the CUPE employees get their usual two per cent pay increase every year, and best of all, raising the property taxes each year for all of the property owners.

Taxpayers, do you ever wonder what is happening to all of the property tax dollars collected going, when there are many city streets that require new paving? In summary, just one big joke, a joke that costs property owners mega dollars with no return getting their streets repaved. Taxpayers can make major changes for the better as voting for a new city council for another four years is on Oct. 20, 2018. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

