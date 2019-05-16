Citizens of this province are saying enough is enough

To the editor;

Enough is Enough!

When I hear of all the rhetoric that is coming out of Victoria lately, it’s enough to gag a maggot. The nerve of John Horgan to ask Ottawa to do something about the high gas prices in B. C. Maybe Horgan and Weaver had better look in the mirror and see who is responsible for everything that has dramatically increased in price. ‘

When I look at all of the tax dollars that have been wasted away by NDP and Green stupidity, it’s very easy to see how, in two years, this province has been dragged right back to the 1990s. Look at the millions spent trying to sneak proportional representation through the back door. I wonder what the legal bill adds up to in lawsuits resulting from trying to kill the twinning of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Those are just a couple of examples, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I want the people of Alberta and the rest of Canada to know that not all of the people in BC are in favour of the excrement that is being shoved down our throats. Please don’t tar us all with the same brush!

The rumor that I’m hearing on the street is that the citizens of this province are getting very restless and saying enough is enough.

If change doesn’t happen really soon, you are going to see angry mobs province-wide, much like what happened in France over the taxes on gasoline. Horgan and Weaver had better take note because the ensuing riots will make the Vancouver Canucks riot look like a Boy Scout reunion.

Jim Lamberton

The Rambling Man

Clearwater, B.C.