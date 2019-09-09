I encourage the Citizen to ignore such a suggestion as proposed by Price

Citizen should publish opinions of people of the area

In a letter to the editor, Matt Price suggests the Citizen adopt a policy and disallow any letters to those who question the cause of climate change, as they would flat earth believers. (“Citizen needs a new letter policy”, Citizen, Sept. 4.)

I would ask Mr. Price if the same should apply to ALL Christians, after all, they believe that God created the heavens and the earth in six days on the 7th He took a rest?

I encourage the Citizen to ignore such a suggestion as proposed by Price, and continue to publish the “opinion” of people in this area, regardless of the subject. Thank you!

John Walker

Cobble Hill