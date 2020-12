May this live in your conscience forever.

Citizen should be ashamed for posting mask letter

Shame on you for posting an [letter to the editor] that defies facts about masks. Lives are on the line and you are propagating misinformation about a well known fact about masks making a difference in the transmision of a deadly highly infectious virus.

You propagating this idea could cost lives and you should be ashamed.

May this live in your conscience forever.

Brayden Crawford

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen