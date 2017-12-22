Christmas decoration is just perfect in Burns Lake

Editor:

First of all, let me tell you about a good job. The decoration of the Christmas tree and the site across from the [Tweedsmuir] hotel is just perfect.

Also, the banners, they are good. They sort of tell the story of

Burns Lake.

But the lighting on the lamp posts is not the best. It’s not Christmassy. It would be okay for Easter, but it’s Christmas – it is the birth of Jesus.

So with all that I would like to commend the village crew and staff for the work they do for us in Burns Lake. I think they do a good job and are one of the best work crews you could get.

Merry Christmas to you and all the best in the new year!

Sincerely,

Paul Jean