Christmas Commen-Terry: My holiday poem tradition – the COVID-19 edition

'Twas 2 nights before Christmas

‘Twas 2 nights before Christmas

And we were all grumpy.

This COVID-19 ride

Has been rather bumpy.

No travels afar to dine with our kin,

Dr. Henry’s advice is that we all stay in.

No carol sing-alongs, door-to-door,

Must stay in our bubble, to avoid an uproar.

That 15-pound turkey, enough to feed eight,

Will still be prepared; leftovers are great.

And so I attempt, this year like the others,

A Christmas-type column

For you poetry lovers.

Let’s take a look back,

The news can’t be all bad

There must have been some

Things that made us all glad.

Sue Pyper’s video produced many smiles,

It featured housebound friends from across the miles.

Stay home and stay safe was the message it served,

As we all do our part to flatten the curve.
Residents of The Tides in Courtenay gathered, social distancing intact, to salute the frontline workers for all their selfless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Erica Farrell

As COVID continued to change all our lives,

The focus turned to our husbands and wives,

Sons and daughters, fathers and mothers,

All those frontline workers, risking their lives for others.

Salutes were the norm, every evening, all spring.

People would cheer, bang pots and pans, sing.

Thanking all those working so selflessly,

To care for the sick and the elderly.

A Comox teen stepped up big-time to help out,

Delivering food to those who ordered takeout.

The young lad kept busy, but made no money,

The service Will Thompson provided was free.
Will Thompson is pictured at the Comox Valley Food Bank. Scott Stanfield photo

The only financial gain was in tips,

But those barely even covered his trips.

Other than what he put in his gas tank

The rest of those tips went to the food bank

The future of Union Bay governance was studied.

Its history was – putting it kindly – quite muddied.

It came to a vote, and by majority

Union Bay will be joining the CVRD.

Chase Peterson had a party, full of hurrays

The parade rivaled that of Nautical Days.

Friends and neighbours drove by with good cheer,

It’ll be hard to follow up that birthday next year.

The YANA Bike Ride was different this year.

People took part, from far and from near.

A virtual fundraiser let everyone partake.

And we set a new record, for the children’s sake.

LUSH Comox Valley had a good season

An increase in gardeners was likely the reason.

So many stayed home and learned how to grow food

Then we all shared the harvest we’d accrued.

The 45th CVCDA telethon

Looked a bit different, but it did go on,

And the community rallied again for the kids,

$96,000 in donations and bids.

Big Little Lions were again a big thing,

Receiving more notice for the way that they sing

They’re up for Canadian Folk Music Award bling

All we can say is ‘good luck in the spring.’

The final two families moved into Lake Trail

A Habitat community where every board and nail

Was connected by volunteers like you and me

So others could finally live, rent-free.

Valley musicians had to find a new way

To create products for which people would pay.

Easy Street’s Annie and Dave started baking

Easy Treats chocolates are what they were making.

Sugar-free, gluten-free, they did everything right.

Their latest creation is a healthy delight.

So you see, quite a lot of good happened this year,

At first glance, it’s been grim, but it’s really quite clear.

No pandemic can keep this community down.

We help one another, for that we’re renown.

“Be kind; be calm; be safe,” says Dr. Henry,

Follow those rules, till we’re COVID-free

2020’s nearly done, what a year it has been.

Now let’s all just sit tight, and await our vaccine.

Terry Farrell is the editor of the Comox Valley Record… and a rather cheesy poet.

Comox Valley Record

 

Christmas fireplace generic photo ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Previous story
LETTER: What are we teaching our children?
Next story
Gallup Poll Proves God is Right

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Houston Link to Learning seeks COVID relief grant

    District has established fund for community groups

  • True spirit revealed with the season of giving

    When the restrictions and COVID-measures rolled out, I heard a lot of people from cities getting upset over cancelled parties and gatherings. And yes, there were these murmurs in smaller towns and villages as well, but what surprised me was just how many people were more upset over how someone else won't get Christmas, how folks in seniors' homes won't get to see their families, how kids won't get their toys under their trees or how families won't unite over the holidays.

  • Council approves boost to snow, ice clearing

    Budget to be upped by $56,000

  • Decker Lake Elementary’s lost Santa letters found!

    When we heard that Decker Lake Elementary School resident elf-on-the-shelf Sugarflake stole some Grade 3-4 student letters to santa from Ms. England's class, we immediately decided to keep an eye out on the mail. Sugarflake is a naughty elf but she did end up sending those letter to Lakes District News office. So here they are! (Margaret Jean Vossen photo/Lakes District News)

  • Indian cuisine added to the Burns Lake palette

    Babbi opens Tandoori Grill replacing the Grapevine pub and liquor store

  • Limited downtime at Canfor this Christmas period

    Lumber sales have risen the latter half of this year

  • Christmas Eve jingle at 6

    As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)