Children’s character

Our son is pretty much as happy go lucky as one can get. As long as he’s not stuck at home, he generally has a smile on his face. Lately, the mere act of looking at him has prompted a burst of giggles. Although I don’t think colleagues would describe me as such now (nor would I), I was a pretty happy baby as well from what I’ve been told. My wife was similarly good-natured. Both of us are the oldest. Next, we both had a brother and from what I remember and have been told, neither were particularly charitable on the happiness front.

I remember when I was little we both got our picture taken at some sort of park. It might have been an animal park but I can’t remember for sure. The pictures hung in my room growing up for quite some time.

In it, I’m wearing a denim baseball cap and look pretty happy about things. My brother was wearing a dark green toque and looks like he’s 87 years old with the expression as if some dog just excreted on his front lawn for the third time that day. In my mind, those two pictures summed up a good number of years of us growing up.

According to my wife, her situation wasn’t much different. She says she always tried to be a good loving older sibling (note, this is not applicable to me I wouldn’t say) until her brother bit her and drew first blood.

This has made both of us a little worried that when we have a second child that it will be an absolute monstrosity (although we haven’t bought any valium in anticipation just yet). I think that worry has started to affect my wife a little. She’s been a little bit more irritable lately. Although to be fair she’s been having a bit of a rough go of it as well with a cold that she’s just not been able to kick.

I guess stress can negatively affect your immune system a little. Although now that I’m thinking about it, it must be affecting her more than I thought. I think she might be stress eating… she seems to have put on a bunch of weight. Although it’s really weird to be gaining a bunch of weight when you’re throwing up a lot. It’s actually a lot like when she was… oh… I gotta go.

