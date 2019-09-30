1. There will be an increase of three per cent inflation - not covered in my old age pension.

Charging for water not fair

Dear mayor and Duncan city council:

I have received your information about the new water meters.

Here are some thoughts which I would appreciate your committee’s answers to.

1. There will be an increase of three per cent inflation — not covered in my old age pension.

2. I already conserve water by turning the tap off during tooth brushing, barely watering the garden and never the grass. I only shower every other day. The summer water restriction rules already in place do not work? Obviously my consumption cannot get lower.

3. Will a dishwasher be more economical than washing dishes by hand? If so, do we get grant/loan money to pay for one?

4. By growing vegetables and fruit to save on food bills, am I going to be penalized for extra use?

5. By not flushing every time, we use more cleaning chemicals, which are bad for the environment.

6. Families who already have the extra expense of more children will be paying extra for laundry and baths that a single person does not incur.

Reading meters three times a year means extra manpower costs. Twice is adequate. You are now on a treadmill to replace and repair water meters — are they made in China and what is their carbon footprint, and is the vehicle that collects data electric?

The endless cost of the meters has to be borne by we who did not ask for them in the first place!

I am thinking that it would be fairer to all people to average out what the cost is and share, rather than make the larger families pay more. Singles, low income, and seniors on fixed incomes should get a reduction as in house taxes. Use education not penalties to change habits.

Those with pools should pay extra.

Thank you for your consideration and response.

P. Foot

Duncan