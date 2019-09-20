Changes with North Thompson Business Connections

Editor, The Times:

So many new changes for the North Thompson Women in Business, starting with the name change to North Thompson Business Connections. We will no longer be doing the Business Luncheons, we will be focusing on a Business Night Market and Business Social (third Thursday of the month).

The Night Market will be held once a month from October to March. The Night Market will be open to the public to come out and enjoy the wares from small home-based businesses that do not have storefronts and local crafters. During the Night Market, we will be hosting a networking social for all local businesses to come and share their experiences and working together to better the business community in the North Thompson Valley.

Coffee and snacks will be available for the networking social. These dates are as follows: Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Dec. 19, Feb. 20 and March 19. The first Night Market will be Oct. 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the foyer of the Clearwater Lodge. There is a table fee to participate in the Night Market.

Please email ntbusiness5@gmail.com to fill out your application. We will be once again hosting the North Thompson Business Expo on April 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., location TBA. We believe in giving back to the community and are looking at hosting a four-day Bear Festival to be held the second weekend in August.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/business/photo-businesses-display-at-expo/

First Annual Bear Festival

The North Thompson Business Connections are looking at hosting a four-day Bear Festival to be held the second weekend in August (August 6 -9). We are hoping to get enough volunteers to have a Show N Shine, ball tournament, art walk, farmers market, artisan’s market, Music in the Park, Teddy Bear Tea, Children’s Art Festival, outdoor dinner theatre, bear awareness, photo contest, treasure hunt, Bees and Honey and more.

This festival will be held throughout Clearwater. We will be looking for sponsors and volunteers. Bear awareness, berries, trees, salmon, honey, bumblebees and so much more. Let’s all put on our thinking caps and start working together. Everyone is welcome.

The first meeting for interested parties for the Bear Festival will be Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Clearwater Lodge meeting room. For more information please email ntbusiness5@gmail.com or call 250-674-3068.

NT Business Connection Committee,

Fay McCracken, chairperson

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter