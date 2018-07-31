Changes at hand for Arrow Lakes News

The print edition of your Arrow Lakes News looks a little different this week.

Starting this week, your paper has a fresh new look.

Our paper size has changed to a shorter and more modern format, resembling a magazine. This new size will be easier to hold and flip through, and it will continue to hold the latest and greatest community news and content that you look to us for.

We remain committed to being environmentally friendly by continuing to print on recycled newspaper with special vegetable-based inks that makes the paper safe for use in your gardens and compost.

As always, you can count on us to provide you with hyper-local community news and event coverage, spotlights on local people and businesses, as well as detailed classifieds and a wide array of local advertisers.

The change in paper size marks the first of a number of changes. We have a lot of exciting things in store, all in the pursuit of providing you, our valued readers, with the most enjoyable and informative storytelling experience you can hold in your hands.