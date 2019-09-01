Change is in the air

Editor, The Times:

Hello all – as I look ahead a couple of weeks there is ‘change’ in the air! School will start. Clubs will reconvene. Programs will resume.

Everyone will be looking for money!

The good news is that the Royal Purple is hosting a “Gaming Workshop “on the afternoon of Sept 7 at the Elks Hall. Can you believe it? We’ve attracted a most informational speaker to educate all who attend in the art of getting funding from the BCLC – public “granting.”

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/history-of-the-clearwater-royal-purple-lodge/

All you have to do is to send me an email at Cheryl.thomas24@gmail.com and we can get you on the list to attend. The speaker needs to know numbers so that she can bring material for all, so sign up asap. You could also leave a message on our phone 250-674-3260 if that is easier.

This is free! Bring a bag lunch if you think you’ll need something – but it’s from 1 p.m.-till 4 ish so perhaps just coffee by donation will be all you’ll need.

Looking forward to seeing you on Sept 7.

Cheryl Thomas,

Royal Purple Lodge #320

Clearwater, B.C.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter