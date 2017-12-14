There is a simple way to stop fights in school.

Cell phones shouldn’t be allowed at school

Even saloon owners in the wild west made patrons check their guns to enter.

Those cell phones are now computers and can be used to pass any exam. Only in engineering exams the most we could use was a slide ruler. Today’s students carry in their hand a computer and world wide communication device capable of great damage and passing any exam.

Art Seger

Duncan