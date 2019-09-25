Celebrating the joys of fall

Fall!

Don’t you just love it? Birds migrating, leaves changing colour and falling to the walking path. What’s that smell? Just the hint of a few dirty socks. Of course, that is high bush cranberry. Adds another dimension to the beauty of this day. I do have to tell you my walking trails have many piles of bear business. Have to deal with that soon.

When the days shorten a bit my mind turns to a nice cozy-tasting cup of tea. Fits nicely into the picture.

As we reach a certain age it is a good idea to drink something that might do some good.

I drink green tea from time to time. I do find it gets just ever so bitter if it steeps too long. I like chocolatey chai, lemon tea, cranberry tea and a few more. A friend gave me a box of rooibos red Tea. Now we are talking. This mild-flavoured tea is a ruby red herbal drink which matches the colours of the season. It is caffeine-free tea. It is not really a tea but it is much the same idea. Rooibos means red bush. This drink comes to us from South Africa.

I am never sure about all the good things I am told about certain products but I am curious about it anyway.

If this tasty red drink does all it says I will give it a try. Red tea has antioxidants. It has some fancy-named components that I am told will help fight cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Blood pressure will respond positively to this tea. It has some anti-inflammatory components which we know have some benefits.

You can use it to make your hair thicker or rub it on your skin. I am wondering as I do over many things is how does a tea know I don’t want hair on my face etc. I think I will skip that idea. I am told red tea might delay aging. Really? Good luck with that one.

I have been drinking red tea just plain but tonight I added cream and some Stevia. Well now, let me tell you it is a lovely drink. I just might be addicted.

I was thinking I should have put the wood heat on just so this fall day of red leaves and migrating birds would be complete with a lovely cup of red tea. Where can you get the tea? I bought some at No Frills for $3. I am sure you can get it at other grocery stores.

Drink up and enjoy or call me at 250-846-5095 or email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.