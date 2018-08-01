Catherine Macey column: Changes coming to Duncan BIA

In the four years that I have been part of the Downtown Duncan BIA, condos have been built...

By Catherine Macey

Like seeing Long John riding a scooter, Gord Heppell wearing a pink shirt, or hearing Stu the commissionaire whistling down the street, some things never seem to change in downtown Duncan, but change they do.

In the four years that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of the Downtown Duncan BIA, condos have been built, Canada Avenue has been upgraded, beautiful murals have been painted, and colourful billboards and banners have gone up (and down). Oh, and there’s been 156 Days of July — yup, I did the math. Change is afoot in the BIA office as well, as I wrap up my role as executive director on Aug. 17.

It seems to me that the Downtown Duncan BIA is one of the best-kept secrets around.

Do you remember when you were a kid and food in the fridge and clean laundry both seemed to just magically appear?

Well, that’s how I see the BIA. They are a group of dedicated individuals working behind the scenes to make your downtown experience as enjoyable as possible.

I love downtown Duncan and I’m proud to have been part of the BIA team and I know for sure that downtown Duncan is only going to get better and better.

So, although I will no longer be part of the team, you can be sure I’ll be cheering from the sidelines as our wonderful little downtown continues to grow, change, and make its mark on the maps of many, and in the hearts of all, who spend time here.

It has been a great experience getting to know and work with so many good people and I am in awe of the hard work, determination, and heart it takes to be a successful small business owner.

Let’s remember to support our friends and neighbours as they work to create a downtown that is unique, vibrant, and welcoming to all.

Happy changes everyone — see you around.