Carl Weber column: Tips to a healthier spine

Here are 10 guidelines you can implement today for a healthy spine tomorrow

Try taking up Tai Chi, or another form of exercise that gets your body moving. (submitted)

Editor’s note: We’ve heard from Carl that this will be his final column for the Gazette, as he is retiring. We wish him well.

By Carl Weber

Here are 10 guidelines you can implement today for a healthy spine tomorrow and to keep the nervous system that it protects running healthfully at warp speed.

• When you’re sitting, don’t cross your legs.

• Remove the wallet from your back pocket. Move it to a front or side pocket or to a lap bag.

• Don’t sleep on your stomach. Try your sides or back.

• Don’t drink alcoholic beverages before bedtime. The alcohol will suppress the brain centre that turns you over often enough when you sleep.

• Sit and stand with your head in alignment. Your ears should line up with the middle of your shoulders.

• Concentrate on your posture and your breathing. In my opinion, a healthfully balanced spine in combination with proper deep diaphragmatic breathing will dramatically increase your energy and slow down aging.

• Use both hands and both sides of your body as equally as possible in repetitive daily movement patterns both at work and around the house.

• Start Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi or a martial art to change it up.

• Find a pillow that works for you and take it along whenever you go away.

• Get some body work done. Get a massage, preventive physiotherapy, shiatsu, craniosacral work, reflexology, etc. Get a chiropractor and get adjusted. Make it a regular part of your life.

There you go. Some simple things you can do to keep your spine divine. Take care of your spine, it’s your lifeline. Besides, if you wear out your spine, where will you live?

Aloha and Peace,

Carl