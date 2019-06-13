Try taking up Tai Chi, or another form of exercise that gets your body moving. (submitted)

Carl Weber column: Tips to a healthier spine

Here are 10 guidelines you can implement today for a healthy spine tomorrow

Editor’s note: We’ve heard from Carl that this will be his final column for the Gazette, as he is retiring. We wish him well.

By Carl Weber

Here are 10 guidelines you can implement today for a healthy spine tomorrow and to keep the nervous system that it protects running healthfully at warp speed.

• When you’re sitting, don’t cross your legs.

• Remove the wallet from your back pocket. Move it to a front or side pocket or to a lap bag.

• Don’t sleep on your stomach. Try your sides or back.

• Don’t drink alcoholic beverages before bedtime. The alcohol will suppress the brain centre that turns you over often enough when you sleep.

• Sit and stand with your head in alignment. Your ears should line up with the middle of your shoulders.

• Concentrate on your posture and your breathing. In my opinion, a healthfully balanced spine in combination with proper deep diaphragmatic breathing will dramatically increase your energy and slow down aging.

• Use both hands and both sides of your body as equally as possible in repetitive daily movement patterns both at work and around the house.

• Start Yoga, Pilates, Tai Chi or a martial art to change it up.

• Find a pillow that works for you and take it along whenever you go away.

• Get some body work done. Get a massage, preventive physiotherapy, shiatsu, craniosacral work, reflexology, etc. Get a chiropractor and get adjusted. Make it a regular part of your life.

There you go. Some simple things you can do to keep your spine divine. Take care of your spine, it’s your lifeline. Besides, if you wear out your spine, where will you live?

Aloha and Peace,

Carl

Dr. Carl Weber, B.P.E. (Hon), DC, is a chiropractor at Lake Cowichan Chiropractic, 85 Darnell Rd. Contact them at 250-749-3393 or check the out on the internet at www.lakecowichanchiropractic.com.

Previous story
COLUMN: What is so good about heat?
Next story
Skeena Angler | Kitlope Part 3

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Barriere’s “hidden gem” in the North Thompson Valley

    There is a hidden gem in the North Thompson Valley, and it can be found nestled on a quiet road in the community of Barriere.

  • Semi driver charged after MVA in Barriere

    Barriere RCMP report they responded to a serious three vehicle collision on the Yellowhead Highway 5 at Hall Road the morning of June 6.

  • Budget consultation committee visits Kimberley

    Local MLA Doug Clovechok is part of committee

  • Girl’s softball sees an increase in numbers

    The U12 softball teams in Cranbrook have had an influx of players the last couple of years

  • Father’s Day concert in Marina Park in Comox

    The Comox Valley Concert Band performs at Marina Park in Comox on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m.

  • Ready Set Learn Early Childhood information day in Barriere

    Thanks to the very generous support from many area businesses and organizations, the May 28, 8th Annual Early Childhood Check-up Day held at the Barriere Elementary School in conjunction with Ready Set Learn was once again a very successful community event.

  • Granisle celebrates its emergency services crews

    Community members came out on June 2 to support the Granisle Emergency Services Day held at Copperview Park. Seven agencies participated, including RCMP detachments from Houston, Burns Lake and Smithers; BC Ambulance Granisle Station; Granisle Volunteer Fire Department; Granisle Community Paramedic; Granisle Emergency Support Services; Regional District Protective Services; and BC Wildfire Services. It was a chance for the community to meet first responders and emergency service providers and learn more about their jobs. Attendees took up the chance to drop Fire Department volunteers in the dunk tank, by throwing a ball at a lever that dropped volunteers on a seat into a tank of water. Last but not least, a 22-year old macaw delighted the crowd during the sunny afternoon. The event was organized by Morris Michayluk and Jessie Zhu. For more information on Granisle's safety programs, call (250) 697-6220, or visit the Village of Granisle's website at granisle.ca. The Granisle ESS Facebook page is found at https://www.facebook.com/GranisleESS/ (Josee Bonhomme photos)