To the editor,

What a wonderful Cariboo Calling! There is such a wealth of interesting history in this area, but with the gradual loss of our pioneers and the increase in new residents, the old stories were beginning to fade, and structures that were landmarks have disappeared.

The photos that accompany the stories are intriguing as some of them have not been seen in many years.

Perfect reading material for this summer of rain and staying home,

Marianne Van Osch

Forest Grove

100 Mile House Free Press