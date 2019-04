Everything will become more expensive after April 1 tax kicks in

Dear Editor,

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax kicked in on Monday, April 1.

Not just higher gas prices, but all the necessities of life are becoming more expensive.

What’s worse, Trudeau’s carbon tax is just another tax on everything that will unfairly target hard-working Canadians.

It’s time to get rid of Trudeau and the carbon tax.

Dean Clark, Langley