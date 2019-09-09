Candidates don’t have blanket access to apartment buildings

A few days ago a Conservative knocked on my apartment door and I asked them how they got in and they said the manager let them in; as they have the right to get in to campaign. Wrong; I was a federal candidate twice and candidates have no more rights than any snake oil peddler.

They can buzz in to a tenant and visit them and if they want to talk to another tenant they must go out and buzz in to each one they visit. Living in an apartment gives us security from peddlers.

That happened the last federal election also. They tell the managers they have the right to do so and they do not. After several hours on the phone to Elections Canada I was told there is a form to complain about such action. The Conservatives either do not know the law or are lying. In either case please vote “ABC Anything But Conservative” As none of the other parties have pulled that crap.

John A. Mc Donald

Duncan