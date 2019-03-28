Cancel North Cowichan’s Climate Action Energy Plan

Taxes — North Cowichan charges taxpayers CAEP 0.5 per cent tax since February 2013 with no end date!

CAEP, Climate Action Energy Plan to “reduce emissions” In North Cowichan area? CAEP reserve fund 2017: $348,593; 2018: $492,000. Plus, plus, with no real plan, except to hire an environmental employee or consultant to study CAEP — what to do and if it works?!

If you want to know how North Cowichan waste taxpayers money ask what happened to the $100,000 Bonsall Creek Watershed Study completed in 2015 after much public input and meetings including farmers and Halalt Band? What work has been done to correct the drainage problems? Taxing with no tangible results? To keep taxes closer to two per cent, cancel CAEP. If not now, when?

Joyce Behnsen

North Cowichan