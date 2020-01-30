All gathered on Sunday afternoon to support mental health services in the Cowichan Valley.

Canadiens Alumni game was magical

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 was a momentous day in the Cowichan Valley — the day the legendary Montreal Canadiens Alumni came into town to play against our home town Cowichan Valley Capitals Alumni.

This was not just a game, it was an event.

The Tzinquaw Dancers, the Cowichan Pipes & Drums Band, Shawnigan Lake School student volunteers, the Cowichan Capitals organization, dozens of game sponsors, Canadian Mental Health Association volunteers, CVRD staff, the roaring crowd of fans, the hockey heroes — all gathered on Sunday afternoon to support mental health services in the Cowichan Valley. And for a few hours, we were transfixed, cheering on the local lads as they battled Stanley Cup champions, eventually giving up a late lead and losing by a close margin.

It wasn’t just about the entertaining hockey game or the showcase of community talent. It was about coming together and helping our most vulnerable citizens, putting aside our differences and contributing to the greater good. It was magical.

I was thrilled to play a very small part in the afternoon’s showcase. Everyone I spoke with said the same thing “let’s do this again next year!” Great. Absolutely. And in between games, let’s continue to be the supportive, enthusiastic, talented and sharing community we were on Sunday.

Thank you to everyone involved for helping those in need.

Doug Thornton

Cowichan Capitals 1980-81