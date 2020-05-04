Canadians’ rights being taken away with firearm ban

And just like that Trudeau has made Canadians criminals in his UN globalist eyes.

For a guy who barely pulled off a minority government by losing seats and votes he is sure full of himself thinking he can pull this off. In accordance with the 1995 Firearms Act, 117.15 (2) Regulations and Restrictions states, “In making regulations, the Governor in Council may not prescribe any thing to be a Prohibited firearm, a Restricted firearm, a Prohibited weapon, Restricted weapon, a Prohibited device or Prohibited ammunition if, in the opinion of the Governor in Council, the thing to be prescribed is reasonable for use in Canada for Hunting or Sporting purposes.” And once again Trudeau has played the race card in exempting First Nations!

If Trudeau is going to blame firearms for these problems I guess it’s time he pulls cars off the roads to prevent drunk driving, outlaw pens and pencils for spelling mistakes, forks for people being obese, might as well blame women for rape and spousal abuse, time to blame children for the actions of pedophiles. Wake up Canada, our rights are slowly being taken away!

B.W. Lowe

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen