Canada should bring back capital punishment

A seven and a half year jail stretch for Justin Carte’s murder of Raphael Bussieres in downtown Victoria is a textbook example of why we need the death penalty returned in Canada.

Death by lethal injection should be put to a national referendum as rising murder rates, sadly, cross all provincial borders, income levels and social strata. Being high on dope — Carte’s defence — is no excuse for killing anyone. The approximate $90,000 a year we taxpayers will now spend keeping killer Carte behind bars would be far better spent on schools, hospitals and many other urgent needs in B.C.

This tragic case is also way I, and many other Canadians, have lost faith in our justice system. Meanwhile, I’ll sure think twice before traveling to Victoria where killers could snuff me for no reason. My sincere condolences to Raphael Bussieres’s grieving family.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan