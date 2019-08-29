Canada must be careful how they deal with Trump

Canada should be very aware of what’s going on below the 49th parallel.

Why, it was just recently that a contributor to the Anderson Cooper CNN show pointed out how Donald Trump has shown to be mentally incapable of responding to the Russian attack on the American democracy as well as failing to be able to properly respond to the white supremacists. In addition, President Trump has been unable to properly respond to all the other mass killings in America. Instead, Trump has chosen to take this time to publicly admire and promote himself while America, in effect, crashes. Somewhat like Nero fiddling while Rome burned.

The only other hope has been lost because the Republican Party has chosen to busy itself dancing in the quagmire of their own intellectual muck.

Thus it bears to repeat that Canada should be careful how they deal with the Trump administration because there is no way we will escape from being affected.

Richard Heyd

Chemainus