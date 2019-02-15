Canada deserves better

Editor, The Times:

The social media has left me in its dust. It might be because I lack commercial trust or perhaps it’s just disgust from seeing how political opinions are discussed.

I’d prefer the prime minister was selfie-free, rather than on a perpetual publicity spree and forever saying, ‘Look at me! Look at me!’

You don’t need to be a mind reader to realize Justin Trudeau is nothing but a self-absorbed cheerleader.

We need someone who will forsake their silk shirt, or skirt, and get down in the dirt. There are pipelines to build and promises to be fulfilled.

Canada doesn’t need someone cute; Canada needs someone astute. But wait, Jagmeet Singh is ill-equipped for the political ring and Andrew Scheer is oh-so inspirationally austere.

O Canada, I know you deserve better, but all I have to offer is this petite letter.

Lloyd Atkins,

Vernon, B.C.