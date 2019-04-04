Can you spot the difference?

Dear Editor,

Humans, we are all the same

DNA testing has proven all humans are the same with slight differences. So why do some of us focus on the differences and not on what is common to us?

We have seen over and over again that the actions of a very few people have a very negative effect on a lot of us. The way I understand it is, all religions preach tolerance, compassion, respect, acceptance of others and forgiveness. Any act, by any of us, good or bad, has an effect not only on us, but affects others as well. Hollywood even based a whole movie on “paying it forward”. That way of thinking and doing appears to be somewhat lacking these days. Perhaps what is missing these days are less selfish people who have at the best interest of the majority of people as their goal, like Ghandi for example, who also preached non-violence all his life.

I pose a challenge to anybody out there. Can you find any religion that does not preach tolerance, compassion, respect, acceptance of others and forgiveness, regardless of what differences you see?

Martin Holzbauer,

Thornhill, B.C.