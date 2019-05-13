Campbell River Walk for Hearts organizers say thanks

From the bottom of our refurbished hearts we thank all of you who helped us raise a new record $14,462 at our 33rd annual Walk for Hearts on May 5 - all our members and friends who donated prizes and delicious food and everyone who volunteered at the event; all the businesses and citizens who donated funds; walkers; those who went into the community getting and giving pledges.

From the bottom of our refurbished hearts we thank all of you who helped us raise a new record $14,462 at our 33rd annual Walk for Hearts on May 5 – all our members and friends who donated prizes and delicious food and everyone who volunteered at the event; all the businesses and citizens who donated funds; walkers; those who went into the community getting and giving pledges.

Very special thanks to our partners in purchasing the new life saving Philips Sparq Ultrasound Machine for the ICU in our hospital: Ruth and Ron Dittberner, Sandy & Dan Bergsma, Ladies Legion Auxiliary, Peninsula Co-op C. River, Italian Cultural Society, C.R. Hospital Foundation.

Special thanks to:

Top fundraisers: Dorothy Eaton, Josephine Derks & Jenn McGrath.

Graham Kelly and Donna Bayne – for wonderful music.

Debra Wilson (& Jeff) for a rousing warm up & patrols.

Willow Pt. Lions, N. I. Co-op, Quality Foods.

CR Mirror, Volunteer Centre newsletter and What’s on Digest for publicizing our Walk.

Cavallo Aesthetics & Day Spa, Curious Cat, Chuck Hansen, Fountain Tire, Adam’s Tarp & Tool, Napa Auto Parts, Lordco, T-Mar, CR. Hyundai, Associated Tire, N.I. Nissan,

All of you have ensured financial support for heart patients and the purchases of life saving cardiac equipment for our Cambell River Hospital. Anyone is welcome to join us. We are not affiliated with the Heart & Stroke Foundation nor do we receive any government funding. We are a local support group for heart patients and their families, all volunteers. The funds are raised locally and stay local. See you next year.

Lois & Ed Jarvis

Walk For Hearts Coordinators

Campbell River Branch

First Open Heart Society of B.C.