Call for 5G moratorium in Duncan

Dear Mayor Staples, I know you were unable to attend the meeting at Duncan United Church on Tuesday, July 2, when two eminent PhD professors spoke to the rapidly encroaching 5G and its effects on life on earth.

How this technology got approved by Health Canada is a mystery, as apparently biological testing was not taken into consideration. Different cell types respond differently to electro magnetic frequencies, and it has been seen in peer reviewed papers that insects, especially bees, birds and mammals succumb to its effects. Of course, I am greatly simplifying what was a scholarly presentation by Drs. Pall and Schoechle, but lay people came away with the understanding that neurological problems such as autism and early onset Alzheimers will increase to the point of societal chaos, once 5G blankets us.

Would you please ensure a moratorium on 5G is applied in Duncan, and that our precious environment does not get taken over by the big business interests that want 5G to collect, store and sell our personal likes and data? As if this was not enough of an infringement on our privacy, to make us all slowly sicker in the process is unconscionable. We must have a moratorium until the biological effects are taken into account.

The urgency of the situation was stated by Dr. Pall who said that this issue will have worse effects upon us than global warming, and the sad health results will become apparent within seven years.

The tragic irony of it is that everyone will be affected, including the proponents!

To read about why 180 scientists are requesting a 5G moratorium in the European Union, go to the link https://www.jrseco.com/wp-content/uploads/2017-09-13-Scientist-Appeal-5G-Moratorium.pdf

P. Foot

Duncan