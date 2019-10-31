Business notes: Iconic Cowichan Campaign an award winner

Tourism Cowichan has won the Marketing Campaign of the Year Award at the Tourism Vancouver Island awards ceremony held in October.

Marketing Campaign of the Year winners, from left: Jenny Marshall, Eclipse360; Michelle Butterfield and Meg Cuthbert, Tourism Cowichan Society; Anthony Everett, Tourism Vancouver Island. (submitted)

Sponsored by Eclipse360, the Marketing Campaign of the Year Award recognizes a business or organization for its innovative use of social and traditional marketing mediums. It is a targeted campaign, which was successful in attracting visitors to a company or an organization and the Vancouver Island region.

Tourism Cowichan was honoured for its Iconic Cowichan Campaign. The main goals of the campaign were to encourage travellers to spend more time in the region, to collect user-generated images of locations throughout the entire region, and promote the use of their branded hashtag while building online buzz.

By travelling to and posting images of all seven locations, visitors are entered to win a grand prize of a shoulder season weekend getaway in the region. The campaign combines physical travel with digital travel as it not only keeps visitors in the region longer but also produces more awareness for the region and user-generated content.

“Our annual awards celebrate tourism businesses and individuals who collaborate, innovate and go above and beyond to help grow tourism in the Vancouver Island region,” said Anthony Everett, Tourism Vancouver Island’s president and CEO.

“The quality of experiences and industry professionals that visitors come to expect in our region is reflected in the nominations we received. This year’s winners have truly captured the essence of remarkable.”

In addition to the Marketing Campaign Award, winners in several categories including: Remarkable Experience of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Tourism Employee of the Year, Tourism Sustainability Award, and Employer of the Year Award.

• • •

Unsworth Vineyards, a family-owned winery in Mill Bay is gearing up for a business season.

The Harvest Wine Maker’s Dinner takes place on Friday, Nov. 8 and you’re invited to join winemaker Dan Wright for a special harvest dinner featuring Unsworth Vineyard’s new wine releases.

Chef Maartyn has created a very special menu featuring seasonal ingredients to pair perfectly with the new releases. Visit their website at unsworthvineyards.com for more details.

Unsworth’s Community Supported Restaurant membership, modeled after the Community Supported Agriculture program that offers a membership in exchange for a share of the farm’s produce, is entering its fifth season.

The cost is $225 and offers members five three-course dinners or 10 two-course lunches or a combination of both from now until April 18.

• • •

Coming off a big week for the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce, it’s back to business for the everyone at the Chamber.

Beginning in November, the Chamber will be hosting Membership Matters, a morning coffee and catch-up that will take place on the first Monday of each month at the Cowichan Regional Visitor Centre.

The first one is Monday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.

This is a time for members to connect with the Chamber team regarding any and all membership matters including, promotional and professional development opportunities, advocacy initiatives, updating your Business Directory Listing, and learn more about your member benefits.

Visit the Chamber website at duncancc.bc.ca to register online.

Another Chamber event that would be well worth attending is the Lunch N Learn taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The topic is: Don’t Get Sued, and Morgyn Chandler of Helpforme Personal Legal Services will discuss the various ways in which you can protect yourself and your business against liability concerns including slip and falls or other incidents causing injury; host liability from over-service of alcohol (including Christmas parties), defamation actions, actions brought by employees, and others.

This event goes from noon until 1 p.m. at Sands Funeral Chapel. Bring your own lunch, coffee and tea available at the venue. Free for Chamber Members, $5 cash-at-door for non-members.