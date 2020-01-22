Business at any cost to environment no longer sustainable

Thank heavens! Bev Suderman’s letter urging sanity to replace “catastrophizing and confusion” came just in time (Cowichan Valley Citizen, Jan. 17)

In these times of climate emergency so clearly manifested everywhere, protections of our precious ecosystems must take the highest priority. “Development” now will have to be assessed from the perspective of how best to care for our lands and waters. Old concepts of business as usual — at any cost to the environment — can no longer sustain wise community planning.

The two-page ad, in the same paper two days earlier (Wednesday, Jan. 15) claiming that the proposal brought forward by Councillor Justice for North Cowichan’s council consideration is anti-business and development, and even family values and choices! is extremely damaging to the process of respectful communication.

I am grateful that Chris Justice has made this farsighted proposal and that North Cowichan council is undertaking a serious review of all procedures potentially affecting the OCP review process. Thank you to our elected officials for acting responsibly.

Candace Moore

Duncan