Budget preparing way to national drug program

Dear Editor,

No Canadian should have to choose between paying for prescriptions and putting food on the table.

While Canadians are proud of our health care system, many are still forced to make this impossible decision.

With Budget 2019, we are laying the foundation for the implementation of a National Pharmacare program while we await the final report by our Advisory Council on its full implementation.

This includes the creation of a Canadian Drug Agency. Together with the provinces and territories, this agency will negotiate drug prices for all Canadians, lowering costs by up to $3 billion per year.

We are also putting in place a National Strategy for High-Cost Drugs for rare diseases, which will help Canadian families most in need.

It is critically important to Canadians that we get the implementation of National Pharmacare right. That is why we are laying the groundwork now, while our government’s expert panel continues to determine the right path forward.

If you would like to view the entire Budget 2019 please click here

John Aldag, MP, Cloverdale-Langley City

READ ALSO: Federal budget pushes jobs and training

AND: MP shares federal budget information