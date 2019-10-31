I was dismayed that the VIMC would seek to bankrupt N. Cowichan

Bring on the lawsuit over Motorsport Circuit

I was dismayed that the VIMC would seek to bankrupt N. Cowichan, riding roughshod over a democratic process (“$50M liability worry has mayor asking for Motorsport rezoning do-over”, Oct. 30, Citizen).

So much for all the drivel on their website under Giving Back:

“Over the years, we have made numerous long lasting relationships within the community as the GAIN Dealer Group and now we are proud to include the Cowichan Valley as part of our home.”

So it seems that VIMC’s generously is contingent on us doing exactly what they want, otherwise they seek to overturn a democratic vote and threaten N. Cowichan with financial ruin.

We now know this was never their “home.” One doesn’t bring scorched earth to what they call home. They came to exploit and are good neighbours only to the extent that we do exactly as they dictate. Shame on you VIMC.

Mr. Sebring and council — do not yield to corporate bullies. Let’s take a stand against these entitled interlopers. Bring on the lawsuit. So much of the initial application and approval process was deeply flawed to begin with. Shine a light on the whole mess — I think you’ll find the whole suit baseless.

Crosbie Watler

Maple Bay