Boycotting gas stations won’t affect prices

Well, being a person who has been on the Island for a long time, thinking back, the only time there was fair competition was when there was an Independent in the Victoria gas market. Now (he sold out long ago) there are none as far as I know.

Boycotting one station at a time — nothing will happen, they all get their fuel from a single supplier I believe. So there is the rub. Drive to the end of Hutchinson Road and turn left, there is a tank farm there that serves a large area. Try blockading that, no trucks in or out until they lower prices? That would just lower prices in Vancouver for a time because of a glut and tick everyone on the island off. Seems they are alternating higher prices between Vancouver and the island — perhaps to make it less noticeable ?

We’re all fed up with the games; try this, see if you can purchase in volume like the gas stations do now as an independent, tell us the result. I am guessing it now. If you can do that, ask yourself why no one has attempted it, to date to lower prices. Something stinks!

It’s the taxes — just a bit ago it was 98.9 in Calgary.

Don Richardson

Shawnigan lake