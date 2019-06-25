Boycott one station at a time to bring down gas prices

The consumers in Duncan are being gouged at the gas pumps by our local distributors according to gas buddies as reported on the local radio station and it is time that we fought back. Gas prices in Vancouver vary between $1.26 and $1.32 a litre while on the Island we pay $1.35 in Duncan. Vancouver has a city gas tax that is added to their cost of gas that we don’t have here so ours should be less expensive than Vancouver’s.

We lived in Ottawa in the late 90s and at that time the citizens there were being gouged by artificially high gas prices. Our solution at that time was to boycott one of the major company’s retail outlets in the area. As the one company lost their market share, they lowered their prices and the other stations had to lower their price also, bringing the prices into line with the rest of Ontario.

I suggest that we do the same here in the Valley and we boycott one of the major companies causing them loss of market share. They have been gouging us too long without any financial penalties and the NDP won’t step in as the government reaps the benefits of the high prices.

I realize that some companies have to purchase gas from one of the major distributors but if everyone else boycotted, it will help us all in the long run.

Just my thoughts.

Robin Camley

Duncan