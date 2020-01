Bobcat Fairy visits Gibbins Road driveway

Dear Good Samaritan:

For the second year in a row, you have cleared our very long driveway up here on Gibbins Road of snow with your bobcat. You sneak in and out and we have not been able to catch you. But we do want to thank you so much! What a pleasant surprise to come out and see that the “Bobcat Fairy” has been. Thank you, thank you!

Christine Pollard

Duncan