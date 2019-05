The annual North Thompson Communities Foundation awareness barbecue held at the Barriere Forks Trail on Sunday, May 26 could not have had better weather if it had been specially ordered. Although the turnout was not as large as expected, those who did attend were treated to a lovely afternoon and a scrumptious meal with baked salmon, steak and black forest cake. Foundation chair Franz Friesinger MC'd the event, and entertainment was provided by Friesinger and musician Bill Fowler.