On Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Avalanche Bar and Grill, the Georgia Straight Jazz Society will be welcoming back the Larry Ayre Trio. This year, Ayre will be presenting something new as he has invited Chad Pabianek to join him on the Avalanche stage. The interplay of these two accomplished guitarists achieves an exciting blend of rhythm and melody that brings fresh energy to the jazz repertoire. They will be solidly supported by John Hyde on acoustic bass.