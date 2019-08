Saturday's Shipwreck festival in the seaside town of Anacortes was a hive of activity. I won't begin to guess how many people there were, but I didn't have much of a chance to include the architecture of that coastal town in the midst of the shoulder-to-shoulder crowd. I understand the population in that area may be over 16,000 and if one of the many store-keeps I met had said, "everyone's here" I probably would have believed them.