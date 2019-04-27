Boarded-up homes should be torn down within specified times

Dear editor,

An open letter to Langley Township Council:

I would like to know what the plan is for the vacant structures along 80th Ave.

Since the recent fire, this topic is more top of mind.

I’ve never lived in a city where structures like these old houses are left to remain, boarded up and not demolished within so many days. This is a risk to the public’s health and safety.

The cost of resources to deal with this fire was a waste of tax dollars, when it could have been avoided if the buildings had been demolished sooner.

Melanie Berry, Langley

