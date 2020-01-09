Blame for plane crash in Iran

If confirmed that it was an Iranian missile that took down that plane with so many of our citizens on it, Donald Trump is just as responsible as the person(s) who fired it. Had he not decided to assassinate/murder that Iranian general in Iraq, the Iranian military would not have been on such pins and needles that someone would have panicked and fired on a civilian aircraft.

Trump has never taken responsibility for a single thing in his life so I don’t expect the thought would even cross his mind. I could wish that our prime minister could put the indirect responsibility in this where it belongs, squarely on Trump. I am not hopeful any Canadian politician would admit the obvious on this matter, especially given how notoriously thin-skinned the president is.

Robert T. Rock

Mission City