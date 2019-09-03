Biogas facility not right for the area

Point of clarification regarding the Aug. 21 No Biogas Here event at Enrico Winery: this was not a meeting, but rather a fundraiser to support the protest against the proposed location of the biogas plant on top of two major aquifers, and in the middle of a residential area with more than 600 homes and over 200 wells. One hundred and twenty people attended in support of the protest and contributed over $6,000 to the cause.

The Canadian Biogas Industry Association states that, in choosing a proposed site for a biogas plant, proponents should consider the conformity with the surrounding landscape including similar business operations and the facility’s potential visual significance. “An AD (anearobic digester) facility requires activities of an industrial nature as well as buildings and structures of similar characteristics.” (Cdn AD Guideline – Draft July 2019) Anyone can see that there are no similar business operations or activities of an industrial nature in the vicinity of this proposed location.

