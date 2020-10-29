Bills Road is terrible too

Concerning Larry Whetstone’s article Oct. 22 complaining about Jeffries Road, we would like to add our comment about Bills Road, just before Jeffries, which is in equally bad or worse condition.

We have complained numerous times over the years, and usually get a response that entails patching major potholes, deeper than a certain number of inches, leaving many, and not addressing the major dips and dives that make the road drive like a roller coaster. Neither Bills, Jeffries or Vaux Road have been re-paved in the 30 years since we have lived here, despite tremendous increase in traffic due to development and promotion of Glenora River Park and Cowichan River access.

Yet, Allenby Road, in good condition, was recently repaved. Who makes these decisions?

Alain Chabot

on behalf of Bills Road residents

Cowichan Valley Citizen