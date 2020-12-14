Billions spent on pipeline bad for environment

As I write this, the Trudeau government is spending tens of billions of dollars on the Trans Mountain pipeline. The climate impact of this project is the equivalent of adding 34 million cars to Canada’s road every year. In other words, the government may as well be pouring fuel on the West Coast wildfires.

Just a few months ago, communities across Canada were breathing in smoke from climate-driven wildfires on the West Coast. The climate emergency is at our doorstep. Why aren’t we responding with the urgency that it demands?

Instead of needlessly wasting money on a climate-wrecking pipeline, why doesn’t the Trudeau government invest in meaningful action to build back better from the pandemic and economic crisis?

It’s time for a Green New Deal that retools our economy to tackle the climate crisis while generating millions of jobs.

Regina Montag

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen