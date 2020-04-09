Big thank you to all front line workers

Re: Acknowledgement to all “front line” workers

We would like to extend our very deepest appreciation, not only to of course all medical staff, emergency services, hospital staff, but also, lest we forget, some of the other people that are out there keeping us, and our lives as normal as possible, during these extremely challenging times.

So, here’s a big thanks to: all staff at the 49th grocery stores, as well as Save-On Foods who are there every day ensuring most of our food needs are met. They do an amazing job. We appreciate their commitment and dedication to our community. Lest we forget the vast number of staff people that keep our community functioning and safe: BC Hydro, BC Ambulance Services, our local RCMP, the staff, management of our town councils,of Ladysmith and Chemainus, those employees keeping our infrastructure(s) functioning, maintenance workers, like water, highways, etc. Postal Service employees, all waste management staff drivers, and Peerless Recycle, delivery employees, those volunteering, our local businesses that are attempting to stay open, the pharmacists and pharmacy staff, gas station attendants. The list goes on.

We sometimes forget that all these fine folks are what is helping support us, our community in our daily lives. Without these various people doing their jobs, this crisis would be much much worse. So, again, so many thanks to all!

Steve, Myla and Jacob Frankel

Ladysmith

Cowichan Valley Citizen