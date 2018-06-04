Big energy is desperate to deny global warming

Global warming deniers appearing like a bunch of agitated termites coming out of the woodwork

Editor, The Times:

A short while ago I predicted that, with this long winter with lots of snow and cold, the climate change, global warming deniers would appear like a bunch of agitated termites coming out of the woodwork. Nothing like a few months of freezing, blustery weather to embolden those who doubt climate change.

There’s no such a thing, they say.

When this whole global warming thing originally came up it was pointed out that one result would be complete unpredictability as far as weather was concerned. Huge storms, record winds and all that goes with it.

No one said it was going to be ‘hot as hell’ all of the time.

In 2017 it was hotter than the hubs of Hades. Don’t people here in the North Thompson remember the flames basically licking at the edges of Blackpool itself? The vehicles loaded with gear and provisions, ready to flee at a moment’s notice? This was less than a year ago! Has this all slipped the minds of the populace in general?

It was not only B.C. that was burning. Look at California. The raging infernos that engulfed a good part of the “Golden State’ were record breaking in size and intensity.

I’m not trying to take anything away from the dedicated firefighters plus the rest of the good people who rushed to help those orphaned by the fires, but those devastating fires only were finally quenched when the rains came.

In California those rains caused landslides and devastation.

Now the denuded sidehills here in B.C. appear to be adding to the present flooding problems.

“What global warming? How about global cooling?” An opinion piece in the Barriere Star/Journal caught my attention. For about 10 seconds, that is. Written by the Frontier Centre For Public Policy?

The Frontier, Fraser, MacDonald-Laurier think tanks are an unholy trio funded to the hilt by big energy such as the Koch brothers to deny climate change and global warming along with such gems as advocating exporting everything raw – refine nothing in Canada.

Like passengers during the last minutes of the Titanic, big energy is desperate to deny global warming – and the Frontier, Fraser, MacDonald-Laurier will say it for them.

Dennis Peacock

Clearwater, B.C.