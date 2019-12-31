Beefs of the Year 2019

The top 10 beefs submitted to the Nanaimo News Bulletin this past year

The first edition of Beefs & Bouquets in 2020 will be entirely bouquets, carrying on a tradition of positivity to start a new year. In the meantime, let’s look back on a little bit of negativity – here are the 2019 Beefs of the Year:

10. Girl what are you doing?

9. You’re associating a correct orientation with the commonly used Mercator map – a colonial-era Euro-centric model that arbitrarily places north at the top and south at the bottom.

8. To the man who opened his door and back door on his work truck then proceeded to pee in the middle of the parking lot in the afternoon.

7. Slavery thankfully hasn’t existed in Canada since 1834.

6. Family matters, Part I.

5. For 10 minutes she sat on the floor while people walked past.

4. To the person who stole his backpack before the police and ambulance arrived, you are beyond contempt.

3. The households in Departure Bay blatantly violate my rights, including trespassing, throwing glass shards, nails under tires, use of spy cameras, throwing pork chop bones puncturing dog’s stomach lining…

2. E-mails are for losers.

1. Family matters, Part II.

