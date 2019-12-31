Beefs of the Year 2019

The top 10 beefs submitted to the Nanaimo News Bulletin this past year

The first edition of Beefs & Bouquets in 2020 will be entirely bouquets, carrying on a tradition of positivity to start a new year. In the meantime, let’s look back on a little bit of negativity – here are the 2019 Beefs of the Year:

10. Girl what are you doing?

Beef of the Week. You are supposed to yield for pedestrians at intersections. You’re not even supposed to proceed forward until the pedestrian has made it safely across to the other side. Girl what are you doing? https://t.co/xveC36dRk3 #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/Y6md6UmhyL — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) November 15, 2019

9. You’re associating a correct orientation with the commonly used Mercator map – a colonial-era Euro-centric model that arbitrarily places north at the top and south at the bottom.

Beef of the Week: To the beefers complaining about Vancouver Island decals affixed upside-down. You’re associating a correct orientation with the commonly used Mercator map – a colonial-era Euro-centric model that arbitrarily places north at the top… https://t.co/q8emIjMcHU pic.twitter.com/sF72hQCavD — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) December 5, 2019

8. To the man who opened his door and back door on his work truck then proceeded to pee in the middle of the parking lot in the afternoon.

Beef of the Week: To the man who opened his door and back door on his work truck then proceeded to pee in the middle of the parking lot in the afternoon. I could slam you and your company as both names were on the truck. Today's Beefs & Bouquets… https://t.co/RvObM1pX55 pic.twitter.com/WL7uMfxAw2 — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) October 3, 2019

7. Slavery thankfully hasn’t existed in Canada since 1834.

Beef of the Week: Slavery thankfully hasn’t existed in Canada since 1834. Why does the building industry insist on calling the largest bedroom in a dwelling the master bedroom? https://t.co/h7GzzdfZxi #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/B9aH1uIr18 — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) March 28, 2019

6. Family matters, Part I.

Beef of the Week: To my dad who made me lend something to my brother… https://t.co/gH9veF8xMC pic.twitter.com/HZJfTT8xi4 — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) August 29, 2019

5. For 10 minutes she sat on the floor while people walked past.

Beef of the Week: To the customers at a certain north-end restaurant. My mom and I came in for lunch when she tripped and fell hard on the floor hurting her knee quite badly. For 10 minutes she sat on the floor while people walked past… https://t.co/MINGfOFFQD pic.twitter.com/GOoexiO90C — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) May 23, 2019

4. To the person who stole his backpack before the police and ambulance arrived, you are beyond contempt.

Beef of the Week: To the people who drove around a seriously injured man on Bowen Road, shame on you. To the person who stole his backpack before the police and ambulance arrived, you are beyond contempt… https://t.co/Nnlrbp29ZN #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/oWnTEpwrVV — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) November 7, 2019

3. The households in Departure Bay blatantly violate my rights, including trespassing, throwing glass shards, nails under tires, use of spy cameras, throwing pork chop bones puncturing dog’s stomach lining…

Bouquet of the Week: To the writer thanking their neighbourhood watch. Unlike the households in Departure Bay who blatantly violate my rights, including throwing pork chop bones puncturing dog’s stomach lining… https://t.co/QEBTgKjkc9 pic.twitter.com/n2iPYld7sr — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) October 31, 2019

2. E-mails are for losers.

Beef of the Week: To the beefer who expects an MP, MLA or councillor to respond to your e-mails. If you want a real response, then please take the time to write a real letter. E-mails are for losers. https://t.co/276DvfhNGp #Nanaimo pic.twitter.com/AD3qBUwuXW — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) February 7, 2019

1. Family matters, Part II.

Beef of the Week: Beef to my wife who cheats at Yahtzee… https://t.co/Qm44futo7f #yahtzee pic.twitter.com/tUdK3M68Ql — Beef of the Week (@BeefsBouquets) April 4, 2019

The Nanaimo News Bulletin’s Beefs & Bouquets are published Thursdays in our print issues and at www.nanaimobulletin.com. Beefs & Bouquets have been a regular feature of the News Bulletin since 1991. To submit a beef or a bouquet to the News Bulletin, e-mail bulletinboard@nanaimobulletin.com.

