Beefs & Bouquets, Sept. 23

BOUQUET Thank you for the beef regarding the motorcycle waking the baby. There is the same problem in the Terminal Avenue area – motorcycles, powered-up vehicles, racing to see who makes the green light first.

BEEF To the appliance store that used a pandemic as an excuse to terminate employees and hire new people at a lower wage. Shame.

BOUQUET Thanks to the person who handed in my wallet to Pomme after finding it in the parking lot. I am so grateful.

BEEF To the paramedics who were called at night to an unconscious young lady at the downtown bus station. She was clearly confused and scared. You made her stand up instead of getting a stretcher despite the fact she had just regained consciousness a few minutes prior.

BOUQUET Many thanks to the man in the white car at Save-On-Foods Brooks Landing who helped me jump my battery.

BEEF Six people can sit at a table at a restaurant; two people can sit at the bedside of a dying family member in palliative care. I understand we are in a pandemic and support the rules but where is the common sense between these two rules?

BOUQUET Thanks to Mid Island Trailer and Hitch. They fixed our hitch issues quick and painless. Thanks for the help Chris and Colton; well done.

BEEF To our city council for its spending habits during the worst economic downturn of our lives. The suffering taxpayers will make our displeasure known in 2022.

BOUQUET To the staff at Seafield Surgical Centre. Your professionalism and friendly demeanour made a nerve-racking procedure easier to handle. You are all wonderful people. Thank you for making me laugh and treating me like my feelings mattered.

BEEF Please check your sidewalk. If plants are encroaching, cut them back so walkers can pass unobstructed. With COVID-19 we need more space, not less.

BOUQUET To NT Jewellery which fixed my 20-year-old sentimental necklace when I was told from three other jewellers it was beyond repair.

BEEF Free houses, drugs, food, clothing plus a free get-out-of-jail card for everything but murder. Where’s the incentive to continue with society as we have known it?

BOUQUET To the groundsperson/maintenance at University Village Mall. You are taking such great care of the green spaces and beautifying the area. The sunflowers that you planted outside Buy-Low Foods are fabulous and the hedges are trimmed to perfection. Thank you! It is wonderful to see the area taken care of.

BEEF To the former business owner. After 40 years of owning and having loyal staff, some 25 or 30 years, you sell two businesses and do not even have the respect to talk to all staff? No verbal thank you, no cards of thanks, no cash reward for staff at the end of your millions-of-dollars gain on the backs of very nice staff. And you cannot even introduce the new owners. Shame on you.

BOUQUET To the Alberta tourists who returned my friend’s lost purse at Transfer Beach.

BEEF To the optometrist. In a pandemic where hygiene is of foremost importance, his equipment is so filthy that you can barely make out the eye charts due to the eye splatters all over the lenses.

BOUQUET Huge shout-out to Eye Plus Optometry. They ran an outreach clinic at Salvation Army New Hope Centre. Good to know that they are a community-minded clinic with fantastic staff.

BEEF To the person in the hospital area who parks his 40-foot motorhome on the street and sets up shop with an extension cord running over the lawn, supplies blocking the sidewalk, and then moves it across the street once every two days to pretend like it’s not just taking up space on city streets.

BOUQUET Thank you to John, the Foam Guy. He not only made our sofa cushions look like new, he also called BCAA to unlock my car door when I discovered the keys were locked inside. Fabulous customer service.

BEEF To the high-priced restaurant that does not wear masks when serving food or taking orders. Not one person we saw that was working there had a mask on. I will never go back. WorkSafe B.C. has been contacted.

BOUQUET To the lady in the white pickup truck on Bonnington Drive last week. She was collecting compost from vacant lots which is created by the neighbours illegally dumping their yard waste. Great community spirit.

BEEF To the woman in the coffee shop. The employee inadvertently touched the rim of your cup and you went nuts on her. While she was remaking your tea, you continued to scream at her and made that very young girl cry. Hope you are happy and proud. A bouquet to the other woman who witnessed this and later brought the employee candy. These are trying times, please try to be kinder.

BOUQUET To Farrah and fellow pharmacists and team at Wallace Pharmacy for looking after all our needs for medications, and polite and prompt service. The home delivery is wonderful as well. Much appreciated.

BEEF To people who continually use the fact that the methods used to contain COVID worked as ‘proof’ that it wasn’t that bad to begin with. I am not sure exactly when we decided that a percentage of the population is expendable. It also doesn’t consider that many people with COVID have complications, some of them life-altering.

BOUQUET To the lovely lady who chose me as her ‘random act of kindness’ in the south-end Rexall Drugs parking lot. What a surprise to be the recipient of a gorgeous bouquet of dahlias from your garden. Hubby and I are enjoying them out on the sundeck by our pond. May someone do the same for you someday.

BEEF To the house in the Departure Bay area displaying a very tattered and faded Canadian flag. It’s an insult to our country to keep it there. Either replace it with a new one or take it down permanently. An empty flag pole is better to look at than what you’re displaying.

BOUQUET To Tuff City Motorsports for filling up my inner tube for no charge, allowing our family to go into the waters of Departure Bay during the latest heat wave.

BOUQUET To everyone who stopped at my kids’ berry/ice tea/art stand. It meant the world to the kids and they were so proud of themselves. Thank you for your kindness and generosity.

BEEF To the staff at the supermarket for not adhering to the social distancing rule. First and last time I will shop there. Young staff member came up right behind me to talk to the cashier, not respectful of social distancing, all the while biting her fingernails. I wear a mask and respect others when it comes to social distancing, wish others would do the same.

BOUQUET Thanks to Real Canadian Superstore for making masks mandatory. Hopefully others will follow suit and make shopping safe for everyone especially the staff. With flu season around the corner and kids going back to school it’s more important than ever to be vigilant. Shop somewhere else if you don’t want to wear a mask. But if you are like me, support stores trying to protect their staff and customers.

BEEF To the person leaving messages in plastic Zip-loc bags. Mother Earth doesn’t digest plastic very well. Please get your messages across in a different way.

BOUQUET To the Canadian Forces base in Nanoose Bay for turning off the flood lights at night. When they were on at night, those of us who live across the bay couldn’t sleep.

BEEF To a downtown restaurant whose servers are not wearing masks and come right up to the table; no two metres of distancing. Tables are spaced out but where are their masks or face shields? Not comfortable for seniors.

BOUQUET I would like to thank Flat Rate Computer Repair for solving my problem with the internet service provider. Couldn’t have done it without you.

BEEF To the entitled lady who was screaming at my 16-year-old daughter working front counter because there was a mistake with your hamburger order. Not only did you make a fool of yourself but also caused her to cry in the back room. You realize these kids are working minimum wage simply trying to put some extra money in their pockets?

BOUQUET To the great work that the RCMP do every day despite all the nonsense of defunding. Thank you.

BEEF To the people who continually dump yard waste, tree branches, old boards, etc. outside Pioneer Park. Also a beef to the city. The size of the garbage heap has been growing since for a year and a half. It is also a fire hazard.

BOUQUET To the boy who found a set of keys at the beach near Nanaimo Yacht Club and tried asking several others if they had lost their keys before turning the keys in. If you are missing a set of keys with a car fob, inquire at the yacht club.

BEEF Has anyone noticed all the building of condos and apartments? The cost of one bedrooms is ridiculous. Bachelor’s suites start at $1,000 if you’re lucky. Even if you’re making a reasonable wage, you can’t afford them.

BOUQUET Thanks so much to the two paramedics who took care of my sister after a nasty fall in the courtyard of Pacifica. They were skilled, courteous and so kind.

