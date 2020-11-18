Beefs & Bouquets, Nov. 18

Why were passengers without masks allowed on the ferry in the first place? If B.C. Ferries had enforced its own rules the altercations and delays could have been avoided.

BOUQUET I would like to thank Nanaimo RCMP for all that they do to keep our cities and towns in our province safe and putting themselves in danger every day. They are amazing.

BEEF To my selfish neighbour who waters each and every day, for hours, spring, summer, fall and in the rain. Just because water is included in your monthly pad rent doesn’t mean it’s free. Use some common sense.

BOUQUET To Chris and all his crew at Adair Tree Service. Very courteous, fast, reasonable prices and a great cleanup. Highly recommended.

BEEF To the beefer who complained about a deer. It was just minding its own business and you should know that your neighbourhood used to be a forest where deer lived. So the deer should be the one complaining and not you.

BOUQUET Many thanks to Kent and Brianne of Longlake Chateau, Heidi of VIHA and many others who went above and beyond to transition my mom Cathy to her new home. It made a big job, especially during COVID and a stressful time, so much easier. Her new suite is beautiful and she is enjoying life again. Longlake Chateau has earned the nickname ‘the pink palace’ and Mom and I were treated royally. Looking forward to many more good times there.

BEEF I would appreciate if the City of Nanaimo would please repair Jingle Pot Road. It is a mess full of potholes and it needs to be repaired, especially halfway to Shady Mile.

BOUQUET To Leroy for the most amazing service I’ve ever had at an auto dealership. He and his team at Nanaimo Toyota create a very friendly, welcoming atmosphere and are exceptionally caring, enthusiastic and efficient. Nothing was too much trouble and I was treated like royalty.

BEEF To the folks in and around the bus stopped at Terminal Park Mall. While the driver observed an elderly woman trying to get control of her walker so she could board the bus he made no move to help and neither did any of the riders. Bouquet to the gentleman who assisted the woman and berated the driver and passengers for their lack of action and compassion. That’s how it’s done, folks.

BOUQUET To the man who paid for a turkey for me at Quality Foods in north Nanaimo. I am thankful for people like you.

BEEF to the coffee shop that continues to run with a skeleton crew first thing in the morning. Having customers wait in excess of 20 minutes for a coffee is ludicrous because one employee is doing all jobs required. It’s one of the busiest times of the day and customers should not have to wait or go to alternate locations.

BOUQUET To Elijah S. at the Terminal Park Medicine Shoppe. He was so quick with our flu shot and always takes the time to explain things to us and is so knowledgeable. Much appreciated.

BEEF To the young man who gets off the bus and says each time, ‘stay safe’ to driver and passengers. Don’t preach this when you do not even wear a mask on board. Ridiculous. You need to wear one too, now.

BOUQUET Thanks to Dr. Bonnie Henry for what she has done to guide and inspire all British Columbians with the courage and support she has given each of us through this crisis. It is fantastic for her to receive an honorary degree.

BEEF To the people who leave their shopping carts all over the parking lot when there are vehicles around, and right next to vehicles especially on windy days so that it can go rolling across the lot and smash into someone’s car. Just lazy.

BOUQUET Many thanks to the kind gentleman who so quietly and unexpectedly left a generous contribution to help pay for lunch for six red hat ladies at Longwood Pub restaurant. You really made our day.

BOUQUET Good customer service is rare these days. One lady still knows how to treat a customer. Adrian from Sherwin-Williams went the extra mile to make my home project a success. The trailer looks great, thank you.

BEEF To the electronics store. Staff are not wearing masks and no hand sanitizer available either.

BOUQUET To AC Taxi driver Jamie for going to such extraordinary lengths to get two seniors into the hospital for an appointment and back home again safely. You are one in a million.

BEEF Not sure who decided that when the swimming pools reopened, the temperature in the lane swimming area should be set higher, to the same temperature as in the leisure pool – i.e., too warm for vigorous lane swimming. Surely it would be better for the Beban lane swimmers to get used to a reasonable exercise temperature, than for all of us to feel loggy and tired after a few lengths?

BOUQUET My wife drove away from our home and called me in tears not five minutes later. She heard a strange noise from her engine and lost steering control. When I got there we found a rat carcass hanging from the undercarriage and the power steering belt hanging off the pulley. Big thanks to Chad the tow driver and Cristel the service advisor. BCAA had us back on the road by mid afternoon. Thanks.

BEEF To the workplace scheduling, where you find out late Friday if your loved ones work Sunday. Hard to have a family life and plan your week like this. Also, for not using seniority for awarding full-time positions. Makes this a toxic workplace for more then one reason.

BOUQUET Thanks Nanaimo for a wonderful summer. We arrived with e-bikes and hiking boots and enjoyed the many city hikes and pathways. Your bike pathways have great connectivity and they are fun.

BEEF To Nanaimo RCMP, who regularly interact with at-risk and vulnerable people and don’t wear masks during this pandemic. Your mandate should be to protect.

BOUQUET To the orthopedic resident at NRGH. You went above and beyond to make a 10-year-old’s day with a coloured cast. Thank you for making what could have been a nerve-racking experience fun and leaving my daughter with a smile. You are a fantastic doctor.

BOUQUET To Lisa at Clearview for generously cooking organic and delicious meals for a truly grateful senior.

BOUQUET To BCAA. Your in-person service has always been excellent, and so is your service by phone. Renewing car insurance was made very easy.

BOUQUET A few months ago I had a bath fitter redo my tub. Darcy did an excellent job. Fast and efficient. I would definitely recommend him.

BOUQUET To all the teachers, police officers, paramedics and all essential workers. Keep up the excellent work and help. You’re the best and forever loved.

BOUQUET To Denis from Sun Ray Railings. I called for a quote for glass railings on my sun deck. He was up in two days to measure and give me a quote. Very pleasant and helpful. Also very reasonable. I look forward to having it done by him. Would definitely refer. I feel bad for the person who had a bad experience with another company.

BOUQUET To Terry and his crew at V.I. Precision Detailing for a great cut polish job on my car. I’ve had many of these before, but never this good, and thoroughly done inside and out. The next best thing to a new car.

BOUQUET To RU Computing. Fixed my computer at a very reasonable price. So happy with service and overjoyed that I don’t need to invest in a new computer.

BOUQUET To the two friendly walkers in Lantzville who very kindly gave a lobster mushroom to two curious new arrivals to Canada. We cooked it from an online recipe – yum. Thank you.

BOUQUET To the manager and kind staff at Home Depot. They took care of me when I fainted at the front door of the store. Someone propped me up and others brought wet and dry cloths to mop up my messy head. They kept me talking until the paramedics arrived and telephoned a couple of days later to check up on me. Kindness is heart-warming.

BOUQUET To the very kind and honest pair who came to my home to return my credit card wallet when I didn’t even know I had lost it. A huge thank you.

BOUQUET To Dr. Hunter and staff at ARC Addictions and Recovery Clinic. You have changed my life with your help. I’m 18 months clean and couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you.

BOUQUET To Nanaimo Mitsubishi for the prompt attention to my call for help regarding my vehicle not starting in a parking lot. Victor came quickly, determined it would need a new starter, called a tow truck, drove me home and looked after getting it repaired. I picked it up all washed and ready to drive again. They have been super to me since my husband passed a year ago.

BOUQUET To everyone who has been a part of my daughter’s education at Frank Ney School, including all the SD68 support staff. You have advocated for her inclusion and ensured her educational program is meeting her needs. Your dedication, support and love does not go unnoticed.

BOUQUET To Janine and Megan at Walmart Vision Centre. They are always so kind and friendly and they go above and beyond to help their customers.

BOUQUET To Sarah, a Dover Bay Grade 12 student, who came to my aid when I fell on the sidewalk on Groveland. She stayed with me until my friend arrived to take me to the emergency room. Thanks from the bottom of my heart.

BOUQUET to Reg at Woodgrove Centre taking temperatures, I want to thank you for doing an amazing job. The couple in front of me were not the nicest and you kept going with a positive attitude, it cannot be easy when you have these difficult people, thanks.

BOUQUET To Josh at Waywest Mechanical. So courteous, knowledgeable, and great attention to detail. Thank you for doing such a great job on the plumbing tasks. Highly recommend this young man.

BOUQUET Thank you so very much to the particularly nice folks at Trojan Collision on Shenton Road for the economical rapid repairs on my car on a rainy day. They are truly special.

BOUQUET Thank you to Jay and Sacha of Clydesdale Moving. They made moving my Mom from Lantzville to the Longlake Chateau a breeze. They were on time, polite, fast and efficient and all Mom’s furniture and prized possessions were well-wrapped and treated with kid gloves. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them as my first choice for movers. A job well done.

BOUQUET To the beefer regarding the spread of religious literature at Maffeo Sutton Park. I phoned them complaining. Nothing was done. I have disposed of at least 100 of them plus the plastic bags and will continue, so please stop. You are littering.

BOUQUET To the person who found my phone on a Copley Ridge trail and went to the trouble of returning it to the Telus store. I was thrilled and astonished to get it back. Thank you.

BOUQUET To Farrah and her team at Wallace Pharmacy for saving flu vaccines for her regulars and calling us when they were in.

BOUQUET To Colin, his amazing staff and wonderful customers at the Backyard Bird Store for supporting the Eden Gardens glass flower fundraiser by selling more than $3,000 worth of painted flowers over the past couple of years. Your generosity in lending your space for our display means a lot to us. Thank you.

BOUQUET Thank you to Grant A. of Motorwerx Canada for fabricating and generously donating a beautiful aluminum cross and having it powder coated to replace our old wooden cross that blew down in a recent windstorm. It was an incredible gift to St Philip in Cedar. A shout out as well to Deon G. for spending a long day to do roof maintenance, repairs and to put the cross up. You are two very fine young men.

BOUQUET To Brenda from Central Drugs for buying me a mask. I forgot mine at home and just asked for one of the cheap free masks and she bought me a nice one. Thank you very much. You’re kind.

