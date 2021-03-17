Beefs & Bouquets, March 17

Beef to the driver of the blue SUV that cut me off on Mary Ellen Drive, then pulled a U-turn in front of traffic to chase me and my girlfriend down the highway. What an exciting road rager you are.

BOUQUET To Island Communications for adding the scenic panorama views to their security system on the top of Mount Benson for us to enjoy the view. Hopefully we can repay them by supporting this long-term Nanaimo business.

BEEF To Nanaimo bylaw enforcement for picking and choosing what bylaws to enforce. It’s unacceptable to have repeat offences go unchecked. Bylaws are written for a reason; enforce them.

BOUQUET I recently had my first COVID vaccine at Beban Park. Huge accolades to everyone involved in setting up our Nanaimo clinic. Everything from signage, access, organization, efficiency and kindness of everyone, and the preparedness for the mass vaccination strategy ahead, inspired confidence and a sense of calm. I sincerely hope the vaccine rollout is as smooth and professional provincewide. Sincere thanks for providing some light at the end of a long and dark tunnel.

BEEF To the hunters, anglers and outfitters who don’t use or carry lead tackle or shot. Lead the size of a rice grain kills eagles and other birds of prey. Birds of prey like owls control rodent populations. Please don’t use lead or rodenticides and save our majestic birds.

BOUQUET Thank you to the random stranger in the burgundy pickup who paid for my lunch at the Nanaimo North Town Centre Tim Hortons drive-thru. May karma pay you back ten-fold. You totally made my day.

BEEF To all who continue to flout/disregard/ignore and bend the PHO’s COVID regulations. It is thanks to you that our numbers are growing in the central Island. Even if you don’t believe in COVID at least stop being so selfish and disrespectful of others who are doing their best to stop the spread of this terrible disease.

BOUQUET Thanks to the city staff who installed the activated crosswalk with flashing light to and from the No. 40 bus stop at University Village across Fifth Street. This is an enormous boost for pedestrian safety.

BEEF To the City of Nanaimo for enforcing parking downtown. Downtown businesses are already having a hard time attracting shoppers with homelessness and drug problems. The last thing they want is their customers to get a parking ticket while they’ve made the effort to come down and shop there.

BOUQUET To the person who found my prescription sunglasses and left them on the sign at Neck Point. I kayaked off without them but returned later to find them safe.

BEEF To Nanaimo city councillors who continue to believe in Reimagine Nanaimo which is just a lot of political hype lacking real imagination.

BOUQUET To Riley at Save-On-Foods Country Club who is a prime example of how a good work ethic and hard work pay off. Congratulations on your promotion.

BEEF To people who do not clear the sidewalks of snow. It’s a safety issue and it’s a bylaw.

BOUQUET To the two medics who came for a lift assist the other day. You are amazing; thank you for your assessing, transporting and genuinely caring approach for our very sick neighbour. What a team! Thank you, and thank you to all first responders out there.

BEEF To my car’s speedometer manufacturer. Although it shows that I’m driving at 50 kilometres per hour on Hammond Bay Road, I get passed by cars travelling at least 30km/h faster. They can’t all be scofflaws so they must be at the speed limit and I’m the one driving too slow. (Sarcasm.)

BOUQUET To the new wave of young Tim Hortons workers. Seen so many personable, friendly, and happy young adults and teenagers working at Tim’s lately and it makes for a better experience. Your parents should be proud of the people you are becoming. Thanks!

BEEF To the speeders on the Glen Oaks speedway. If the Beemer and Porsche SUVs aren’t bad enough, there are downhill bicycles doubling the speed limit.

BOUQUET To those who enjoy the beauty and tranquility of Linley Park, who don’t litter, allow their dogs off-leash to harm the environmentally protected areas and pick up after their dogs when they defecate. Thank you.

BOUQUET To Dave of Sunny Carpet Cleaning who worked tirelessly for an excellent job done. Ditto for your extras. Thanks also for use of environmentally friendly products. Looking forward to your furnace cleaning.

BEEF To any level of government charging for parking. This land belongs to all of us collectively. It’s like charging you to park in your driveway.

BOUQUET To Wilhelmina’s garden. I didn’t know how much I needed a peaceful moment until I came upon your beautiful space. Thank you.

BEEF To whining community members, your judgment, ridicule and hasty comments are truly the reason for this city being renamed the city with no pity. It’s embarrassing and terrifying to raise children. Humans aren’t even kind anymore, it shouldn’t be such a “celebration” when once in a blue moon there is a positive story or a kind gesture.

BOUQUET To the man who found my wallet at the downtown dollar store and turned it in to the cashiers. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

BEEF To the irresponsible dog owners in the Douglas Avenue-Ninth Street area. It is disgusting the amount of poop that is not being picked up. It is bad enough to see it on the grass but it is also being left on the sidewalks and driveways. People like you shouldn’t own a dog.

BOUQUET Thank you for your constant, calm, soothing presence. Shame on those who in their impatient, selfish ways have used you to vent their frustration and anger. You have my utmost respect and gratitude.

BEEF To mayor and council. City employees are being chased and threatened daily by people with addictions and you are doing absolutely nothing to keep your staff safe. Our city has a huge problem and instead of facing it you are sitting back raising property taxes and spending millions on useless bike lanes. I voted for many of you and you have lost my respect and faith in your abilities. It’s time for a big change in this city.

BEEF To the staff at the clinic. After having to wait two hours to get in, it is very discouraging to be faced with rude and unhelpful staff. I get that you’re busy, but please stop taking it out on the clients. I’m there because I have to be, not because I want to be.

BEEF To the airport for spending millions on renovations and still not having an enclosed or even a covered walkway alongside the terminal building for arriving passengers so they can get to the arrivals area without having to make that long walk in the rain or snow, which is made even worse when it’s windy.

BEEF To homeowners who put up wind chimes. Regardless of the quality of sound they make it will certainly aggravate at least one of your neighbours. Can’t believe I’m saying this but there should be a bylaw prohibiting them. If you like them, try putting it up when you go out and taking it down when you go inside.

BEEF to the local government. Today it again floated an anti-life cloud over Groveland Park and possibly over other grassy areas. I think it is a herbicide product and it causes a cloud to drift into our neighbourhood full of kids and others who would be permanently hurt by it.

BEEF To the driver of a large black truck who charges up and down the street to park in front of your house at the other end. Slow down! You’re going way too fast.

BEEF To the person who beheaded the statue of Queen Elizabeth II in Victoria. If caught, the courts must set an example for once.

BEEF To the individuals who are going around to parks and stripping all the bark off of the cedar trees, which is killing them, then putting their artwork on the now bare, dying trees. Traditionally this was done with selected trees, only at certain times of the year and only taking a small strip respectfully from the tree.

BEEF To a care home withholding pandemic pay. Promised funds to be distributed and now have retracted their previous statement. Health-care workers devoted time to these residents during a challenging time and to withhold this money is a slap in the face especially considering it has almost been a year since the funds were promised.

BEEF Why build a country club jail on such a pretty setting with all the houses not to mention a campground with kids right there too. Is this smart? Build it big, build it tall and simple, a long way way from the public and not such a pretty view of the outside world. If you screw up, get arrested, you get in and you have to earn your straight way out.

BEEF To all stores that are allowing so many people into their store at once and not making them follow arrows and not cleaning the carts. I go to the stores that offer seniors-only time and take pride in their customers’ safety.

