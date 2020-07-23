Beefs & Bouquets, July 22

Do you have someone to thank, or a peeve to get off your chest? Send it to publisher@goldstreamgazette.com.

BOUQUET: To Phil at Langford City Hall. For responding in a timely and courteous manner to a road marking issue. It is nice to have City workers who listen and respond when they can. Keep up the good work!

BEEF: Apology to myself. For not controlling my dog while visiting Tower Point. She disturbed a man who was relaxing and enjoying the view. I felt very bad about the incident, and subsequently visited the Animal Control Services Leash Optional Areas webpage to learn what constitutes Under Control. Sincere apologies to the man who thought I was on another planet. I learned something that day.

BOUQUET: A big bouquet and thank you to the nice guy working in the back of the Restore second hand furniture shop. Your assistance loading the two chairs in my car, with a friendly, helpful smile was greatly appreciated. A big BEEF: to the man at the cash register who felt I should do it myself. I forgive you. I hope you can heal your post-COVID attitude. Cheers. Bee in Langford.

BOUQUET: I’d like to give a Bouquet to Amanda from Island Flow Yoga for teaching yoga classes online through Zoom during the pandemic while the fitness centre was closed. She helped us keep limber and calm during tough times. She is an amazing instructor and human!

BEEF: To the lady shopper at Thrifty’s in Langford at about 2 p.m. on July 15. Despite signs asking people not to touch fruit and vegetables due to COVID unless they were buying them, decided she would open packages and sort through the cherries before placing them into her own bag. As she did so, she sampled the cherries popping them into her mouth gleefully and using the same hand that touched her mouth. When confronted by another shopper she emptied her bag out angrily so the cherries mixed in with all the other bags on the counter. Suddenly I lost any desire to buy or eat cherries this year.

READ MORE: Beefs & Bouquets

BEEF: It is amazing how ignorant and heartless the experienced drivers in Greater Victoria can be! If you see a car with a red L on the back of it, don’t honk, cut them off, tail gate or pass illegally, the driver is learning and unlike the majority of drivers, has to obey the rules of the road. Please keep in mind, you were learning to drive at some point in time!

BEEF: My beef is to all the drivers who use Matson Road in Langford as their private speedway and to the City who won’t do anything to stop it. Please put traffic calming in before someone gets hurt.

BEEF APOLOGY: Thank you to the person who left a note on my car windshield, in the London Drugs parking lot, gently chastising me for parking too close to their vehicle. I apologize for your having to enter your vehicle on the passenger side. I shall be careful when parking in the future.

BOUQUET: A big bouquet of roses to the staff at Glenwood Meats. Unbelievable service during this pandemic. They are speedy, courteous and by far have the best product! Their safety procedures are incredible for the health of the public. Thank you Glenwood meats for being so diligent!

Gazette staff reserve the right to edit all submissions, and discard Beefs deemed to be libelous or mean-spirited. Please limit your submissions to within 150 words.

Goldstream News Gazette